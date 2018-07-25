Check out this week's Tweed Link

Menu
RUBBISH: War on Tweed's recycling waste.
Aisling Brennan
by
25th Jul 2018 2:56 PM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • New operator announced for tourism in the Tweed
  • Come along to our Local Government Week events
  • Come and check out the performing animals
  • Renovating or building? We'd love to hear from you
  • Oil spills are a risk to our waterways
  • Time to return your South M'bah surveys
  • War on Tweed's recycling waste
  • Call first to avoid a stink over a plumber's bill
  • Medium density housing code changes deferred

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink.

tweed link tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

