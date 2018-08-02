Check out this week's Tweed Link
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.
Topics this week include:
- Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Management Plan 2018 adopted
- Many benefits to relining
- Smooth handover for Tweed's tourism promotion
- Museum to open Sundays
- Come along to learn more about Council services
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink.