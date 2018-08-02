Menu
The Tweed Regional Museum is now open on Sundays. Find out more in this week's Tweed Link.
News

Check out this week's Tweed Link

by Nikki Todd
2nd Aug 2018 1:26 PM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Management Plan 2018 adopted
  • Many benefits to relining
  • Smooth handover for Tweed's tourism promotion
  • Museum to open Sundays
  • Come along to learn more about Council services

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink.

tweed link tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

