WATCH OUT: Tweed Link is giving some useful tips to stay safe during magpie breeding season.
Council News

Check out this week's Tweed Link

Aisling Brennan
by
4th Sep 2018 8:18 AM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • Ben's riding blind at 266km an hour
  • Community picnic celebrates Gallery milestone
  • Living with magpies
  • In brief ... Slow down or risk fines
  • In brief ... Sustainable Agriculture Small Grants
  • In brief ... Free AUSLAN tours
  • ReCycling unused bikes
  • Have your say Tweed's new open space strategy

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink

tweed link tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

