Check out this week's Tweed Link
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.
Topics this week include:
- Ben's riding blind at 266km an hour
- Community picnic celebrates Gallery milestone
- Living with magpies
- In brief ... Slow down or risk fines
- In brief ... Sustainable Agriculture Small Grants
- In brief ... Free AUSLAN tours
- ReCycling unused bikes
- Have your say Tweed's new open space strategy
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink