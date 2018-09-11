Check out this week's Tweed Link

WATER: Council is asking residents to conserve water.

WATER: Council is asking residents to conserve water. Contributed

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

Free family fun this Saturday at home expo

Tweed's first sustainable house to opens its doors

Great prizes to win at expo

Local celebrities to judge kids' sustainable house comp

It's time for another park makeover at Kingscliff

Funding assists with salty water problem at weir

Restoring Tweed's heritage

Who deserves an Australia Day award?

Dry times ahead so think about your water consumption

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink