Check out this week's Tweed Link

Council News

Aisling Brennan
by
11th Sep 2018 2:00 PM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • Free family fun this Saturday at home expo
  • Tweed's first sustainable house to opens its doors
  • Great prizes to win at expo
  • Local celebrities to judge kids' sustainable house comp
  • It's time for another park makeover at Kingscliff
  • Funding assists with salty water problem at weir
  • Restoring Tweed's heritage
  • Who deserves an Australia Day award?
  • Dry times ahead so think about your water consumption

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink

