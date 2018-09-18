Check out this week's Tweed Link
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.
Topics this week include:
- From swing set to community space
- Family fun in the park
- Seniors, students and study - check out the library
- New sustainable grants
- Zones for wildlife protection
- Big sales this weekend
- Have your say on Kingscliff's future
- More workers to speed up boardwalk construction
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink