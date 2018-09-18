Check out this week's Tweed Link

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

From swing set to community space

Family fun in the park

Seniors, students and study - check out the library

New sustainable grants

Zones for wildlife protection

Big sales this weekend

Have your say on Kingscliff's future

More workers to speed up boardwalk construction

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink