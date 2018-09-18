Menu
SAFE: Tweed Shire Council is enforcing zones for wildlife protection.
Council News

Check out this week's Tweed Link

Aisling Brennan
by
18th Sep 2018 2:00 PM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • From swing set to community space
  • Family fun in the park
  • Seniors, students and study - check out the library
  • New sustainable grants
  • Zones for wildlife protection
  • Big sales this weekend
  • Have your say on Kingscliff's future
  • More workers to speed up boardwalk construction

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink

kingscliff locality plan tweed link tweed shire council wildlife protection
Tweed Daily News

