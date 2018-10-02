Check out this week's Tweed Link

Menu
RAIL TRAIL: Rail trail talks speed up through council
Aisling Brennan
by
2nd Oct 2018 11:52 AM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • Be part of the Banora drain solution
  • Funding to repair South Murwillumbah Flood Levee
  • Another dam milestone
  • You're wheelie generous!
  • Tell us your thoughts on the draft Homelessness Policy
  • Have your say on the great outdoors
  • All aboard for a successful rail trail
  • Supporting local business success

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink

