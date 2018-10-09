Menu
STUDY: Council is studying koala scats to determine how many are located on the Tweed.
Council News

Check out this week's Tweed Link

Aisling Brennan
by
9th Oct 2018 3:00 PM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • Council seeking public input on Jack Evans Boat Harbour precinct
  • Standby as tides may flush creek mouth
  • In brief ... Grants of $300 to host Australia Day events
  • Council's scatty survey
  • Cultural find slows upgrade
  • PRG guides Council on how to protect water supply
  • Mangrove watercolours an important exhibition
  • Time running out to nominate
  • Free school holiday fun at the library

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink

Tweed Daily News

