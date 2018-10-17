Check out this week's Tweed Link
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.
Topics this week include:
- Community welcomes return of Nullum House
- Green bins are good, yellow bins could be better
- Village open space sessions
- Illegal connections found
- Don't miss the fun coming up at your local libraries
- Small Grants Program
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink