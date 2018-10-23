Menu
An aerial view of Jack Evans Boat Harbour, situated in a prime location at Tweed Heads.
Council News

Check out this week's Tweed Link

Aisling Brennan
by
23rd Oct 2018 4:00 PM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • How would you best use Jack Evans Boat Harbour?
  • Boardwalk work starts
  • Casuarina cobblestones removed amid safety concerns
  • Tweed Regional Museum recognised for dementia awareness
  • Win in Water Week
  • Upgrade for Uki
  • Tweed businesses awarded

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink.

Tweed Daily News

