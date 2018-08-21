Check out what's in this week's Tweed Link

Noted botanist and ecologist Dr Robert Kooyman will be talking about the amazing survival stories or Gondwanan rainforests at an event at the Tweed Regional Museum on 7 September to celebrate National Threatened Species Day.

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

Making sustainable houses is child's play

Call of the wild

Council to offer flood free land for industry

Council needs your help to plan Kingscliff's future

Dam milestone

We're nearly there with flood repairs

Don't miss out - Home Expo stall holder registration open

