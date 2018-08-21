Check out what's in this week's Tweed Link
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.
Topics this week include:
- Making sustainable houses is child's play
- Call of the wild
- Council to offer flood free land for industry
- Council needs your help to plan Kingscliff's future
- Dam milestone
- We're nearly there with flood repairs
- Don't miss out - Home Expo stall holder registration open
- Access all areas.
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting: Tweed Link