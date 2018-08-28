Menu
YOUR THOUGHTS: Have your say on Kingscliff's future at next week's roundtable.
Check out what's in this week's Tweed Link

Aisling Brennan
by
28th Aug 2018 11:01 AM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • Have your say on Kingscliff's future
  • Native Species Guide
  • Ash Grunwald supports Second Hand Saturday
  • In brief ... Father's Day Memorial
  • Behind the scenes of reality TV show
  • Another Council volunteer off to Kenya
  • Road to Uki now safer
  • Urliup Road closed

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink

