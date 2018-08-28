Check out what's in this week's Tweed Link

YOUR THOUGHTS: Have your say on Kingscliff's future at next week's roundtable.

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

Have your say on Kingscliff's future

Native Species Guide

Ash Grunwald supports Second Hand Saturday

In brief ... Father's Day Memorial

Behind the scenes of reality TV show

Another Council volunteer off to Kenya

Road to Uki now safer

Urliup Road closed

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink