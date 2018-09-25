Menu
Login
Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne and Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry
Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne and Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry Scott Powick
Council News

Check out what's in this week's Tweed Link

Aisling Brennan
by
25th Sep 2018 2:43 PM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • Rubber to the rescue at roundabout
  • Women at the helm
  • Cudgera Creek Road open again, as Clothiers Creek repairs near completion
  • Head to your local library for holiday fun
  • Keep track of TRAC
  • A closer look at floods
  • New sustainability grants
  • New two-lane bridge for Byrrill Creek Road
  • Save yourself more money with less to landfill

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink

chris cher katie milne tweed link tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    House burned while fire trucks sat idle

    House burned while fire trucks sat idle

    Politics Turf war between fire agencies has "left the community to suffer."

    • 25th Sep 2018 3:26 PM
    Demolition of Border Park raceway begins

    Demolition of Border Park raceway begins

    Business Queensland Airports plan on turning the area into an "economic hub”.

    • 25th Sep 2018 2:38 PM
    iPhone XS Max review: The price for a great photo?

    iPhone XS Max review: The price for a great photo?

    Smarter Shopping For me, the camera is always the main consideration in a phone

    WATCH: New video reveals unique plans for hospital design

    WATCH: New video reveals unique plans for hospital design

    Health The video also shows an ambulance route through Kingscliff.

    Local Partners