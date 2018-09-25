Check out what's in this week's Tweed Link
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.
Topics this week include:
- Rubber to the rescue at roundabout
- Women at the helm
- Cudgera Creek Road open again, as Clothiers Creek repairs near completion
- Head to your local library for holiday fun
- Keep track of TRAC
- A closer look at floods
- New sustainability grants
- New two-lane bridge for Byrrill Creek Road
- Save yourself more money with less to landfill
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink