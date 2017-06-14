Check out what's on council's agenda this week

A rainbow brings some sparkle to cane fields in the aftermath of the Tweed floods.

Locality plan

COUNCIL has received a report from staff about the provision of open space and its public benefit as part of the draft Kingscliff locality plan.

The report notes there is a future surplus of casual open space according to projected population figures but some sports fields are not currently meeting the population need.

Flood report

THE director of engineering has lodged a report summarising the events of the March 2017 flooding, its impacts and its repercussions for council operations.

This report is available for public viewing.

Short-term letting

MAYOR Katie Milne is asking council to provide a report on the impact of short-term holiday letting on housing availability in Tweed.

Art projects

COUNCIL will decide on Thursday whether to approve two public art projects proposed for the entries to Murwillumbah and Kingscliff, but cost overruns may constrain them.