Cheeky way 'greedy' shoppers stopped

Redfern Convenience Store has come up with a genius way to stop panic buyers. Picture: Instagram.

Redfern Convenience Store has come up with a genius way to stop panic buyers. Picture: Instagram.

A Sydney convenience store has found a novel way of stopping "greedy" coronavirus-panicked toilet paper hoarders.

Rather than strictly limiting how many loo rolls customers can buy amid the COVID-19 crisis, Redfern Convenience Store has adopted a different tack.

The inner Sydney store is still allowing patrons to purchase a two-pack for $3.50, but a second pack will bring the total price to a whopping $99.

"Don't be greedy," a sign posted in front of the coveted stock reads. "Think of the other people."

Owner Hazem Sedda took to social media to explain the pricing structure to the store's 18,000 Instagram followers.

He said they were attempting to avoid scenes from across the country where supermarkets have been left with barren toilet paper shelves.

"We do have toilet paper," Mr Sedda wrote on Instagram. "And we are doing our best to keep them in stock for you.

"Please only buy what you need. Don't buy to stock up as a lot of people are desperate for one roll."

Redfern Convenience Store has come up with a genius way to stop panic buyers. Picture: Instagram.

Mr Sedda's move was praised by shoppers, who wrote in the comments that it was a "fantastic idea" to make things more fair.

"This is the BEST idea!! Are they still in stock? My friends mother has been sending her rolls in the mail because she can't find any in stores," one person wrote, while another added: "Haha genius pricing."

Redfern Convenience Store - which bills itself as the "greatest convenience store on earth" that has a cult online following as well as celebrity fans such as Ben Fordham, Edwina Bartholomew and Sylvia Jeffreys.

It's famous for stocking hard-to-source items from overseas for its loyal customers.

TOILET PAPER MADNESS

Toilet paper has been in short supply across Australia after customers panic bought the product amid fears the coronavirus pandemic could see supplies impacted.

After shoppers stripped shelves, limits of one packet of toilet paper per customer were introduced across Aldi, Woolworths and Coles.

Fights have also broken out, with two women charged with affray after footage of a tussle over toilet paper at a Sydney supermarket went viral this weekend.

Video of the incident, filmed on Saturday in a Woolworths store in Chullora in Sydney's southwest, was watched by hundreds of thousands of people after it was posted online.

A man also had to be tasered in a Big W in Tamworth, northern NSW, over a stoush about toilet paper.

Shoppers fight over toilet rolls in Woolworths Chullora. Picture: Twitter

Woolworths has stepped up security in stores while police have increased their presence in supermarkets and even helped to distribute toilet paper to customers.

However on Monday Coles chief operating officer Matt Swindells said most people had heeded the Prime Minister's advise to stop hoarding supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic over the weekend.

"I'm pleased to report that certainly the shopping through our supermarket business has returned somewhere towards normal, and that's allowed the teams with all the hard work they're putting in to get stock back into the system," Mr Swindells told the Today show.

However, he said, "there is still a long way to go".

"Anybody that has shopped over the weekend would see the gaps on shelves are still there, and so we've got to continue this process of normalised demand, pushing more stock than ever, to put the supermarkets back together," he said.

Originally published as Cheeky way 'greedy' shoppers stopped