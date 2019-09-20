Cheer for the beer during the World Cup

THE Rugby World Cup has kicked off and the Palm Beach Currumbin Alleygators hope they are on a winner with a unique promotion to coincide with the tournament.

The 2019 Cup in Japan will be contested by 20 of the world’s best Rugby playing countries but the team at Alleygators have organised a competition of their own and it has little to do with what is happening on the field.

Club manager Jamie Galea has arranged for 10 different international beers plus the World Cup sponsor, Heineken, to be available during the tournament for supporters of the various countries to enjoy.

Among the international collection are NZ Pure Lager (NZ), Vonu Pure Fiji Lager (Fiji), Guinness Stout (Ireland), Budweiser (USA), Asahi (Japan), Peroni (Italy), Bulmers Cider (England), Tennents Lager (Scotland), Quilmes (Argentina) and from Australia, Fosters.

“We opted for Fosters because it is a brand that is better known overseas than here in Australia and while we have Bulmers Cider for the England fans, they can also have a Fosters if they feel homesick,” Galea said.

“The Alleygators are one of three accredited Gold Blooded venues on the Gold Coast and we aim to become a Rugby hub during the tournament backing the Wallabies.”

To coincide with a big day of Rugby today which will see three matches back to back, the club’s head chef has come up with food specials to focus on three major teams - Australia (Kangaroo pie), NZ (kiwi fish and chips wrapped in newspaper) and Fiji (Fijian rice/stew wrapped in banana leaf).

“We have a good mix of the Aussie and Kiwis here and a number of fans from other countries so we will catering as much as we can for everyone,” he said.

“On Sunday, when Scotland plays Ireland, we will have not only the brews but also food typical of those countries though I don’t think the locals will go for Scottish haggis.

“Today (sat) we are also holding a rugby relay race on the main field for $500 prize money with four teams (Australia, Fiji, NZ and Barbarians).

“They will be using rugby balls instead of battons and will have to down a beer from the country of their region to complete the race..”

The club will also be holding a goal kicking competition (kick for cash) and a pass the ball competition (to win rugby balls).

There is also lucky door Wallaby and Kiwi jersey giveaways, raffles with rugby merchandise, meat trays, hampers and international beers and kids activities all day including face painting and a giant mechanical football which they can try to ride.

As for the feeling in the club regarding who will win?

“The Kiwis believe they are untouchable while the Aussie are more ‘hopeful’ than confident - but everyone is convinced it should be a great tournament,” Galea said.

For details visit www.alleygators.com.au