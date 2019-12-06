Menu
Health

Cheers to a few beers — minus the hangover

by Tom Smithies
6th Dec 2019 9:30 PM
If you find the prospect of hangovers outweighs the festive fun of the Christmas party season, a fast-growing trend in beer drinking could become a lifesaver.

Sales of low-alcohol and no-alcohol beer are surging as younger drinkers cut back on consumption of booze.

Pu Koh and Ciara Maquire taste test Sobah beers. Picture: Rohan Kelly
Pu Koh and Ciara Maquire taste test Sobah beers. Picture: Rohan Kelly

According to Coopers Brewery, supermarket sales data have shown a 50 per cent rise in alcohol-free beer purchases over the past year.

Carlton Zero, launched just over a year ago, has sold more than 3.2 million litres.

At the other end of the scale, the Aboriginal-run Sobah Brewery in Queensland was created to produce alcohol-free beers using native ingredients.

Ciara Maguire and Pu Koh tried Sobah beers for the first time at the Royal Albert in Surry Hills.

"I loved it. It's a really fantastic option if you're driving," Maguire said.

 

TASTE TEST

Dainton New Age IPA (0.9%)

Tiny bit more alcohol goes a long way, tastes mid-strength.

Weihenstephaner Alcohol Free (0.5%)

Refreshing wheat beer, just a bit one-dimensional.

Adnams Ghost Ship (0.5%)

Pleasant English pale ale.

Coopers Ultra Light Birrel (0.5%)

Good for when you've just mowed the lawn.

Carlton Zero (0%)

Nicer than Carlton Draught.

 

