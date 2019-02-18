Chef has big shoes to fill

NEW MENU: Jason Barratt is the new executive chef at Paper Daisy.

AWARD-winning Cabrita restaurant Paper Daisy has announced Jason Barratt as its new executive chef.

Mr Barratt, who originally hails from Melbourne, is an Attica alumni and has previously worked at Stokehouse, Hector's Deli, and more recently, Raes at Wategos.

Following on from Ben Devlin, who left to start his own restaurant in Pottsville late last year, Mr Barrat said he was thrilled by the opportunity.

"I have big shoes to fill but that's just exciting. I wouldn't take it if it wasn't a challenge, I don't want to take a backseat on anything and everything I do I give it 100 per cent,” he said.

Mr Barratt said he would ease in a new menu when he starts at the famed restaurant in mid-March, with the biggest difference being the menu shift from degustation to À la carte.

New executive chef of Paper Daisy, Jason Barratt. SUPPLIED

"It will make it a bit more casual in terms of what guests can pick and choose from, but the quality, service and fine-dining aspect will remain the same with a focus on fresh local ingredients,” he said.

"I don't want to promise everything too crazy at this stage, but watch this space.”

On his Paper Daisy menu, customers can expect to find refined Australian coastal cuisine which will be seafood focused and heavily influenced by what is grown in the northern rivers region.

Believing in the use of the best ingredients no matter their origin, Mr Barratt said he would try to keep things "as local as I can”.

"However, sometimes the most delicious apples come from Victoria and the sweetest oysters from Tasmania and because I want everyone to taste how amazing this produce is, I will use them.”

Halcyon House general manager Mauro De Riso said he was looking forward to working with Mr Barratt.

"We're really excited to welcome Jason to Paper Daisy as executive chef,” he said.

"He has gone from strength-to-strength in recent years and we can't wait to see where he takes Paper Daisy.”