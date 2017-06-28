20°
News

Chefs join Clubs NSW battle

Daniel McKenzie
| 28th Jun 2017 7:00 AM
Tweed Heads Bowls Club Club chefs Dylan Osmond and Darren Jonathan.
Tweed Heads Bowls Club Club chefs Dylan Osmond and Darren Jonathan. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWO Tweed chefs are battling it out with the state's best in the industry's most prestigious cooking competition in Sydney this week.

Tweed Head's Bowls Club's Dylan Osmond and Darren Jonathan are taking part in Chef's Table, where they are showcasing their skills in a competition cook off against the most talented chefs, cooks and apprentices from across New South Wales' clubs.

Clubs NSW CEO Anthony Ball said the two-day competition, which began at Ryde TAFE yesterday, aims to showcase the industry's highly accomplished chefs.

"Our industry is fortunate to have so many gifted chefs who produce thousands of quality meals, and Chef's Table is all about illustrating this enormous amount of talent,” Mr Ball said.

The dishes are being judged by renowned executive chefs Julio Azzarello and Adam Moore, and former Masterchef contestant Courtney Roulston.

Both chefs, who work at Tweed Heads Bowls Club's restaurant nineteen21, were named finalists at last year's competition and hope to go one step further this year.

"They know each other really well and that will really help with their team work in the competition,” said Tweed Heads Bowls Club executive chef Brad Whittaker.

"The competition has really strict criteria with the dishes they have to cook, so they're looking to use the ingredients within the guidelines, but in a modern way.”

Winners from the cook-off will be announced at a gala dinner at Chef's Table partner venue Doltone House in Sydney on July 24, hosted by cook, writer and television presenter Adam Liaw.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  chefs clubs nsw cooking cook off tweed news

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Fight may have led to Tweed shooting death: relative

Fight may have led to Tweed shooting death: relative

A CLOSE relative of a man shot dead at Tweed Heads on Saturday says the victim and his alleged killer met for the first time only weeks ago.

  • News

  • 28th Jun 2017 7:04 AM

Councillors flag changes to the prayer tradition

Cr Chris Cherry with Mayor Katie Milne.

MAYOR believes groups will "be sympathetic” should prayer go

Moofest 2017 to assist flood plight

Getting ready for Moofest 2017 is Matty Rogers, John Mulcahy, Joanne Sapphire, Brendan McDonald, Robyn Reardon and Mark Seaton.

"The stories are quite horrendous and people need support”

Tweed Border hockey young guns claim state championship

Tweed Border Under-18s representative Ella Schultz dribbles against Brisbane 2 in the Queensland under-18s State Championships

Age shall not defy them

Local Partners

Caravan park boss defends evictions

“IT IS never easy delivering news to families that have an emotional attachment to the park.”

Backyard treasures to be found

Better Homes and Garden presenter Tara Dennis with Bangalow Exchange Design Gallery Director Paula Bannan.

Better Home and Gardens in the Northern Rivers

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Wonder Woman sequel underway

IT’S MADE $US573 million at the box office so far, so it’s no surprise plans are already underway for a Wonder Woman sequel.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Up close and personal for Sydney Hotshots

The Sydney Hotshots will turn the heat up at Cudgen Leagues Club on Friday, June 30

"They watch it and realise it's not di**s out in faces”

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

A Renovators Delight On Tugun Hill

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $550,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

Affordable Beachside Living with Ocean Glimpses Just 150 metres from the Sand

26/15-17 South Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $460,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST JULY 10:00 - 10:30AM If you are looking to invest, holiday let or secure a perfect beachside lifestyle then this is the...

Modern Three-Bedroom Ground Floor Unit

6/114 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 3 1 2 $300,000 ...

This spacious three-bedroom unit is ideally situated on the ground floor at the end of a small block of only 6. Conveniently located within minutes to local...

Commercial Opportunity in Main Street of Tweed Heads

2/22 Bay Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Commercial 0 0 $525,000

Investors looking for solid rental return should check this out. Retail tenant set in place, earning $23,400 per annum. Coolangatta nearby and local beaches...

Single Level Brick and Tile Home Close to all Amenities

6 Firetail Court, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 2 $575,000

The home offers four bedrooms, main with ceiling fans and built in wardrobes, while the main has the added benefit of an ensuite and large walk in...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1650000 ...

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

Ideally Positioned in an Ultra-convenient Location Opposite the Tweed River

7/4 Frances Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 2 1 $449,000

Spacious living with combined lounge and dining areas. Functional kitchen with ample cupboard and benchspace. Light filled interiors with plenty of scope to...

Sublime Living In Superb Location

9B Bourke Lodge Drive, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 4 2 4 Interest Above...

This unique impeccably presented, 7 year old, Currumbin Valley acreage property offers a charming blend of classic elegance and modern-day convenience. Designed...

Don&#39;t Pass this Buy!

1/5 Natasha Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

Duplex 3 2 2 Interest above...

Here you have an immaculately presented, exceptionally low maintenance duplex bigger than a lot of houses! Whether looking for a first home, last home or an...

Palm Beach Pearler!

3/58 Sarawak Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 1 1 1 Interest Above...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!