Chefs join Clubs NSW battle

TWO Tweed chefs are battling it out with the state's best in the industry's most prestigious cooking competition in Sydney this week.

Tweed Head's Bowls Club's Dylan Osmond and Darren Jonathan are taking part in Chef's Table, where they are showcasing their skills in a competition cook off against the most talented chefs, cooks and apprentices from across New South Wales' clubs.

Clubs NSW CEO Anthony Ball said the two-day competition, which began at Ryde TAFE yesterday, aims to showcase the industry's highly accomplished chefs.

"Our industry is fortunate to have so many gifted chefs who produce thousands of quality meals, and Chef's Table is all about illustrating this enormous amount of talent,” Mr Ball said.

The dishes are being judged by renowned executive chefs Julio Azzarello and Adam Moore, and former Masterchef contestant Courtney Roulston.

Both chefs, who work at Tweed Heads Bowls Club's restaurant nineteen21, were named finalists at last year's competition and hope to go one step further this year.

"They know each other really well and that will really help with their team work in the competition,” said Tweed Heads Bowls Club executive chef Brad Whittaker.

"The competition has really strict criteria with the dishes they have to cook, so they're looking to use the ingredients within the guidelines, but in a modern way.”

Winners from the cook-off will be announced at a gala dinner at Chef's Table partner venue Doltone House in Sydney on July 24, hosted by cook, writer and television presenter Adam Liaw.