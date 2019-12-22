Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chefs Jason Saxby (Rae’s on Wategos), Darren Robertson (Three Blue Ducks), Steven Snow (Fins), Ben Devlin (Pipit), Alastair Waddell (Harvest) united to help raise funds for the bushfire appeal. Photo: Dean James.
Chefs Jason Saxby (Rae’s on Wategos), Darren Robertson (Three Blue Ducks), Steven Snow (Fins), Ben Devlin (Pipit), Alastair Waddell (Harvest) united to help raise funds for the bushfire appeal. Photo: Dean James.
Community

Chefs unite to serve up bushfire fundraising feast

bob anthony
22nd Dec 2019 5:30 AM

A COMMUNITY fundraising event with a star-studded line-up of local chefs raised $51,800 at Fins Plantation House in Duranbah recently.

With the help of 50 volunteer staff, 186 guests, including world champion pro surfer Joel Parkinson, joined event organisers and co-owners of Fins Restaurant and Fins at Plantation House, Morgan and Steven Snow to assist those hit by the bushfires.

The co-owners felt powerless to help those affected by the unfolding bushfire crisis in NSW and the idea for the event sprouted as a way for them to help provide much needed donations.

“All the news coverage pointed toward the desperate need of a cash injection to assist fire fighters, volunteers, and those rescuing our wildlife and helping victims of the fires.

“The bushfire catastrophe is beyond belief for me,” Morgan said.

“Within 24 hours of asking our celebrity chef mates if they could help, everyone responded with a resounding ‘yes’ and we were flooded with offers of support from the venue and other suppliers.”

The chef line-up featured Jason Saxby (Rae’s on Wategos), Darren Robertson (Three Blue Ducks), Steven Snow (Fins), Ben Devlin (Pipit) and Alastair Waddell (Harvest).

Key beverage sponsors included Cape Byron Distillery, Husk Distillers, Tyrrell’s, and Balter – founded by pro surfer Joel Parkinson and a group of mates.

An overwhelming community response saw tickets sell out within one week.

Thanks to the generosity of all those involved, as a zero-cost event, 100 per cent of all monies raised will be donated equally between NSW Rural Fire Service, The Koala Hospital and The Salvation Army.

Funds raised and donated on the night by Kingscliff preschool, Smiley Tots, will be used to ‘adopt’ koalas at the Koala Hospital, so the children will have an ongoing relationship with them.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tweed man jailed for trying to run down police

        premium_icon Tweed man jailed for trying to run down police

        Crime A Banora Point man who tried to mow down a police officer with his car has been sentenced to jail

        Man charged with fraud after four-month investigation

        premium_icon Man charged with fraud after four-month investigation

        News A Beaudesert man has been charged with fraud after he allegedly stole more than...

        Health expert shares tips to keep cool ahead of hot days

        premium_icon Health expert shares tips to keep cool ahead of hot days

        Health With temperatures forecast to reach 40 degrees in parts of Northern NSW on...

        Truckie’s ‘bizarre’ alleged attempt to rob Coles

        premium_icon Truckie’s ‘bizarre’ alleged attempt to rob Coles

        Crime Robert George Blanzon allegedly pulled replica gun on staff.