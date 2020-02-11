CHEFS: Where to find Tweed’s finest food producers

A POP-up industry event will connect home grown food producers with local chefs and retailers at Tropical Fruit World tomorrow.

Destination Tweed: 2050 Collective have gathered the region’s finest food producers with an interest in fermented products to discuss the nutritional value of fermented foods and drinks.

Participants will hear from two local chefs who will talk about seasonal ingredients for fermentation and its benefits.

Tweed Culinary Collective will be held at Plantation House, Tropical Fruit World, tomorrow from 4pm.

To showcase your food or beverage products, or for more information about the free event, phone Amy on 0429 804 890.