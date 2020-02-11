Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FERMENTED FOOD: Potager head chef Mikey Lee with Cheeses Loves You’s Debbie Allard and Husk Distillers’ Harriet Messenger. Picture: Supplied.
FERMENTED FOOD: Potager head chef Mikey Lee with Cheeses Loves You’s Debbie Allard and Husk Distillers’ Harriet Messenger. Picture: Supplied.
Whats On

CHEFS: Where to find Tweed’s finest food producers

Jodie Callcott
11th Feb 2020 2:50 PM

A POP-up industry event will connect home grown food producers with local chefs and retailers at Tropical Fruit World tomorrow.

Destination Tweed: 2050 Collective have gathered the region’s finest food producers with an interest in fermented products to discuss the nutritional value of fermented foods and drinks.

Participants will hear from two local chefs who will talk about seasonal ingredients for fermentation and its benefits.

Tweed Culinary Collective will be held at Plantation House, Tropical Fruit World, tomorrow from 4pm.

To showcase your food or beverage products, or for more information about the free event, phone Amy on 0429 804 890.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DIY FUNERAL: 10 things to know before you go

        premium_icon DIY FUNERAL: 10 things to know before you go

        News With home renovation shows flickering across our screens most weeks, do-it-yourself projects are as popular as ever.

        Young Aboriginal people own and tell their stories at Fingal

        Young Aboriginal people own and tell their stories at Fingal

        News The program seeks to empower young Aboriginal people

        • 11th Feb 2020 1:55 PM
        Mixed bag for Tweed farmer as record rainfall ruins crops

        premium_icon Mixed bag for Tweed farmer as record rainfall ruins crops

        News When the rains first started, this Duranbah farmer was thankful...

        Your guide to the Chinderah Chilli Festival

        premium_icon Your guide to the Chinderah Chilli Festival

        Family Fun Do you have the guts to take on the chilli challenge?