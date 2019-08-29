Cherry keen to stick around as deputy

TWEED deputy mayor Chris Cherry said she is very happy in the role and wants to continue until the next council elections in September 2020.

The deputy mayor position will be voted on by the seven councillors at the Tweed Shire Council meeting on September 15.

Councillor Pryce Allsop this week announced he would be interested in becoming a candidate for the position, stating he believed it would be an opportunity to continue to have an impact within the council.

Cr Cherry said she wanted to stay in the role but would consult with her colleagues before making a decision.

She said only with the support from a few of her fellow councillors would she become a candidate for the position next month.

"I don't really believe in nominating yourself for (the role)," she said.

"If your colleagues are not willing to support you, I think it is just political grandstanding."

Since taking the role, Cr Cherry said her greatest pleasure was being involved in a variety of aspects of community life.

"I really enjoy going out and seeing so many different aspects in the shire," she said.

"I really enjoy representing the mayor and the shire in that way."

When asked if she had considered lobbying for the mayoralty of the Tweed after the 2020 election, Cr Cherry said she was not thinking that far ahead.

The deputy mayor said she was focused on issues in the immediate future for the region.

She said since she has been in the role, she believes she has a better understanding of the battles council faces in running its operation.

She said she believed the council could be better in communicating the parameters they have to work within.

"Just because something doesn't change instantly does not mean we aren't on to it."