Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne and Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry.
Council News

Cherry speaks after being re-elected to deputy role

Michael Doyle
21st Sep 2019 2:00 PM
TWEED’S deputy mayor has retained her role after being re-elected to the position on Thursday evening.

Councillor Chris Cherry defeated councillor Pryce Allsop 4-3 in the vote.

Councillor Reece Byrnes did not nominate for the role, despite announcing his intention to run a fortnight ago.

Cr Cherry, Cr Byrnes, Tweed Mayor Katie Milne and councillor Ron Cooper all voted for the incumbent, while Warren Polglase and James Owen sided with the alternative.

Cr Cherry said she was honoured to be re-elected to the position.

“I am really excited by the prospect of continuing as deputy mayor,” she said.

“It is a great honour to be trusted by my colleagues with that job.

“I really enjoy heading to all of the events and being able to stand up for people who need a voice.”

The mayor, who endorsed Cr Cherry prior to the vote, was full of praise for her deputy following the meeting on Thursday.

“Cr Cherry is highly respected by all her fellow councillors for her dedication to the job and her fairness to all sides of politics,” Cr Milne said.

This is the last year of the current elected body’s term, with local government elections to be held in the Tweed Shire next year on Saturday, September 12.

