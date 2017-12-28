Child allegedly kicked, dragged and locked in a car

Police have arrested and charged a man and a woman with child neglect-related offences.

CHILD neglect charges have been laid on a man and woman after police found a distressed seven-year-old boy allegedly locked in a parked car.

Tweed/Byron police were called to Fingal Street, Brunswick Heads on Wednesday where they removed the boy, 7, from the car before he was taken to hospital.

Witnesses told police that they saw the child allegedly being dragged and kicked by the man that caused him to fall to the ground.

The man, 43, and woman, 45, from Boorowa in the state's west, were arrested after returning to the vehicle and taken to Byron Bay police station.

After further investigation, police will allege the boy was also assaulted by the man at a beach on Boxing Day.

Five charges have been laid against a 43-year-old man that include: assault occasioning actual bodily harm; leave child/young person in motor vehicle causing emotional distress; common assault; stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm; and leave young person in motor vehicle thus impairing health.

He was bail refused to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

The woman was charged with leave child/young person in vehicle causing emotional distress; and leave child/young person in vehicle thus impairing health.

She was given bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court on January, 11.

Arrangements are being made for the child's ongoing care as he continues to receive treatment in hospital.