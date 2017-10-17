24°
Child approached at her Bilambil Heights home

Tweed police are investigating after a child was approached.
Liana Turner
by

POLICE are investigating after a child was approached in Bilambil Heights on Friday afternoon.

A child answered a knock at the front door of her home about 1.40pm.

She spoke with a man described as being in his late 30s or early 40s with olive completion and about six feet tall.

He had a scruffy dark beard, jet-black scruffy hair, black circles around his eyes and was wearing a navy T-shirt, brown stretch jeans, no shoes and a large gold necklace.

He spoke with an American accent.

The man spoke inappropriately to the child and left the premises when she alerted her mother.

Police are making further inquiries into the incident and have asked the public for assistance in locating him.

