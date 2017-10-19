24°
Child approached in Murwillumbah

Tweed Heads Police Station
Tweed Heads Police Station Scott Powick
Liana Turner
by

POLICE have appealed for assistance after a child was approached on the Tweed.

A 13-year-old girl was walking on Prince St, Murwillumbah about 3.45pm yesterday, when a rusty four-door sedan pulled up next to her.

Police said the man spoke to the girl, offering her a lift, before she ran home and reported the incident to her mother.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command have been investigating the incident, which comes after a man approached a girl at her Bilambil Heights home on Friday afternoon.

They wish to speak with a man described as having a dark complexion, aged between 35-45, with medium build, dark hair with a crew cut hairstyle, stubble and wearing a tattered white or cream singlet.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

You can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Tweed Daily News
