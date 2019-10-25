Child critical after being hit by car in northern NSW

A CHILD is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in the driveway of a northern NSW home this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Minjungbal Dr in Tweed Heads South just after 2pm after reports a child had been struck by a car.

NSW Police confirmed the boy had been hit in the driveway of a Banora Point home, and it appeared his parents had been trying to rush him to hospital when they met with officers in Tweed Heads South.

The boy has now been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in critical condition.