Neighbours 'woke to screams' as children killed in fire

Three children have died in a house fire in the Hunter region overnight.

Neighbours heard a woman screaming as the fire ripped through the housing commission home on Brittliffe Close, Singleton about 3.30am today.

A young boy was found dead inside the home after fire crews arrived to extinguish the blaze. Two little girls were rushed to Singleton Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police have not yet been able to confirm the ages of the three children.

One neighbour said the fire “roared through the roof”. Picture: Nine News

Emergency crews went to the home on Brittliffe Cl, Singleton. Picture: Peter Lorimer.

A 31-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene for smoke inhalation, before also being taken to Singleton Hospital.

A woman in a neighbouring property said she woke to a woman's screams this morning.

"I heard a lot of screaming … the fire had started and it really roared up through the top of the house," the woman, who did not wish to be named, said.

"I was half awake, I couldn't make out what she was saying but she sounded very upset."

In a statement police said: "When it is deemed safe to do so, police and fire investigators will examine the home to identify where and how the fire started.

The house fire in Singleton where three children have died. Picture: Peter Lorimer.

"Police will prepare a report for the Coroner outlining the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

This morning, the top floor of the red brick home was well engulfed when firefighters arrived.

There were reportedly six people, four of these children, in the home at the time of the blaze.

Neighbour Rebel Maskey said she knew the family and her community was ready to rally around the woman who lived at the home.

"We're all here for her, (we'll) support her and do whatever it takes to help her rebuild what she can," Ms Maskey said.

A neighbour said she heard screaming. Picture: Peter Lorimer.

A neighbour said she heard screaming in the early hours of the morning.

"I was woken up to screams and I came out and the house was on fire," she told Channel 9.

"There were so many children inside. It is just a shocking thing to happen to anybody."

Firefighters and police are also at the home where they are trying to discover the cause of the blaze but it is believed that is started in the front room of the house.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner outlining the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The community is in mourning with neighbours and locals sharing heartfelt messages for the family. Picture: Nine News

Locals posted heartfelt messages on social media this morning.

"Our sincere condolences go to everyone involved - there are not enough words to describe this tragic event - our hearts go out to the parents and surviving children," Kerri Langon wrote.

"We hope they recover from their physical injuries but know that the emotional pain will never leave. RIP beautiful children."

Other members of the community described the deaths as "horrible", "heartbreaking" and "tragic".

Almost 20 comments were written on the post before the admin turned off the function at the request of the family.

A neighbour claims there were many children inside the house. Picture: Nine News Sydney

Emergency crews went to the home on Brittliffe Cl, Singleton. Picture: Nine News Sydney

The house fire in Singleton where three children have died. Picture: Peter Lorimer.