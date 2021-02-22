Menu
Child found dead inside washing machine
by NZ Herald
22nd Feb 2021 12:45 PM

A young child has reportedly died after being found in a running washing machine at a Christchurch house.

The pre-school age child was found unresponsive in a front-loading washing machine, which had been turned on, Stuff reports.

A police spokesperson told the Herald officers were notified of an incident in the Christchurch suburb of Hoon Hay about 5pm on Friday.

"One person was injured and taken to hospital where they later died," the spokesperson said.

"Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the death and the coroner has been informed."

Waihoro/Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board chairwoman Karolyn Potter said the community was resilient and would rally around the family.

"This is a sadness that's beyond talking about."

Spreydon ward councillor Dr Melanie Coker said she had only learnt about the "absolutely heart breaking" incident after seeing media reports, but sent her condolences to the family.

It is understood the child's death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Originally published as Child found dead inside washing machine

