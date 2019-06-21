Menu
Aggressive dog
Child injured in vicious dog attack

by Talisa Eley
21st Jun 2019 9:09 AM
A YOUNG girl has suffered serious injuries after she was bitten by a dog at a Gold Coast home overnight.

The infant girl was bitten at a home in Helenvale about 6.20pm on Thursday night.

Paramedics were called to treat the child who suffered "serious lacerations" to her entire face.

The child was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with serious injuries.

The girl was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the child remained conscious throughout her ordeal.

It is unclear what breed the dog involved was.

