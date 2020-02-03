Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A forensic examination of a mobile phone and laptop allegedly belonging to brain surgeon Peter Geoffrey Lucas found child exploitation material, court told.
A forensic examination of a mobile phone and laptop allegedly belonging to brain surgeon Peter Geoffrey Lucas found child exploitation material, court told.
Crime

Child exploitation material ‘found on surgeon’s devices’

by Vanda Carson
3rd Feb 2020 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORENSIC examination of a mobile phone and laptop allegedly belonging to a Brisbane brain surgeon contains child exploitation material, a court has heard.

In the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning, prosecutors told Magistrate Anthony Gett that they would need a three week adjournment to "redact sensitive evidence" from the forensic report into the content of Peter Geoffrey Lucas's devices.

"They have identified chidl exploitation material in the forensic report," the prosecutor told the court.

Dr Peter Geoffrey Lucas Neurosurgeon is charged with distributing child porn.
Dr Peter Geoffrey Lucas Neurosurgeon is charged with distributing child porn.

Dr Lucas, 44, who is no longer practising, was charged with one count of distributing child exploitation material by police on August 25.

He was represented in court this morning by solicitor Chantelle Pollock from Gold Coast law firm Behlau Murakami Grant.

Ms Pollock told the court that she had not received the forensic examination report from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Magistrate Gett adjourned the case until February 24, to give prosecutors time to redact the forensic report of "sensitive" material.

Dr Lucas did not appear in court and Ms Pollock told the court he was in regular contact with her office.

His case was previously mentioned on November 18.

Dr Lucas' medical registration was suspended by the Office of the Health Ombudsman in Queensland from September 19 - three weeks he was arrested.

Dr Lucas used to practice out of Brisbane Private Hospital in Spring Hill, and traded under the name Neuron: Brain, Spine, Nerves.

The hospital suspended him from practising soon after he first appeared in the Brisbane Magistrate's Court in late August.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

child exploitation material child sex abuse peter geoffrey lucas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman caught high range drink driving with toddler in car

        premium_icon Woman caught high range drink driving with toddler in car

        Crime POLICE were called to a crash on the North Coast last night, and said the female driver returned a high range reading after a breath test.

        Chance for shoppers to help bushfire and drought victims

        premium_icon Chance for shoppers to help bushfire and drought victims

        News BUY extra goodies at market and you’ll not only help people who’ve lost everything...

        • 3rd Feb 2020 12:00 PM
        Police officer to face hearing over assault allegations

        premium_icon Police officer to face hearing over assault allegations

        Crime Officer is accused of violently assaulting a teen boy in Byron Bay

        • 3rd Feb 2020 11:55 AM
        Cudgen claims fourth straight country lifesaving title

        premium_icon Cudgen claims fourth straight country lifesaving title

        Sport FAR North Coast club comes out on top at the NSW Country Surf Lifesaving...