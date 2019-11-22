Menu
Crime

WATCH: Child punched in face after man storms school bus

by Nicole Hogan
22nd Nov 2019 11:02 AM
A MAN allegedly launched a sickening attack on a child aboard a school bus on Sydney's north shore, throwing punches into the uniformed boy's face after he 'flipped the bird' out the back of the bus window.

Shocking footage shows a bus full of children as young as 12 from elite private boys school Shore in Sydney's North, fearing for their lives as an enraged man storms through the bus.

Police say a man boarded the school bus at 6.10pm after a minor crash involving his BMW and the school bus on Burns Day Road at Lane Cove.

Shocking moment Shore school student allegedly attacked by a man on his school bus. Picture: 2GB
In the footage the man can be heard yelling, "Who's the smart-arse c***, tell me, I heard one of yas, I head one of yas out the back window too, huh, you're all quiet now - all quiet like little b****es."

Police allege the man then punched a 15-year old student in the face.

The boy suffered a chipped tooth and bruising during the attack.

Shore Headmaster Dr Timothy Wright released a statement yesterday confirming the incident occurred on Wednesday.

The boy suffered a chipped tooth and bruising from the alleged attack. Picture: 2GB
"A Shore student was struck by the member of the public during the incident. Police were called and are now investigating the circumstances," the statement reads.

"Shore's priority is attending to the welfare of the boys involved.

"As the matter is the subject of a police investigation the school will not be commenting further."

Police yesterday arrested and charged a man, 20, with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, affray, not give way to bus and failing to exchange particulars.

A woman, 19, was also charged with affray in relation to the bus incident.

Both the man and woman were granted conditional bail to appear in Hornsby Local Court on December 12.

