'I love you mum': Teen accused of murder sobs in dock

Family of Kynan Vital who was charged with murder over the death of David Murphy at Springfield Lakes. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A TEARY Kynan Vital, accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend's father, David Murphy in Springfield Lakes on Saturday night, has appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Vital's solicitor Daniel Hannay requested to Magistrate Donna MacCallum that his client be brought up to the dock to see his family sitting in the open court.

It is understood Vital, from Springfield Lakes, was dating Julia Murphy, Mr Murphy's daughter.

He and the co-accused Ethan McPherson, of Molendinar, were both arrested just before midnight, Saturday, and charged with murder, common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, enter dwelling with intent at night and robbery, armed while in company.

Magistrate MacCallum said Vital would be remanded in custody and his case would be adjourned to November 13 at 10am.

"I love you mum," Vital sobbed as police officers marched him out of the dock.

Mr Hannay fronted the media outside as Vital's devastated family made their way to their car.

"For a 19-year-old child (accused of) such a serious offence, he's holding up okay," Mr Hannay said.

Police will allege the incident unfolded Saturday night when the pair drove to a Springfield Lakes home.

One of the men allegedly forced his way into the home and punched Ms Murphy in the face before leaving with her phone.

It is believed Ms Murphy's father David Murphy and a 20-year-old family friend got into a silver sedan and went to find the teenagers, tracking them to The Promenade at Springfield Lakes.

Police allege one of the teenagers confronted Mr Murphy.

Mr Murphy was allegedly then hit over the head with a firearm.

He was dead when paramedics arrived soon after.

Ms Murphy paid tribute to her father, saying he also left behind his wife Cinamon and a teenage son.

"To those who knew him, Dave was a devoted father to two beautiful children and a husband of twenty years to his loving wife," she said.

Police will allege Vital and McPherson were located a street away, at a home on Atlantic Drive, soon after.

"He lived his life a quarter mile at a time, and our lives will never be the same without him," Ms Murphy said.

"Thank you for always keeping me safe Dad."

Residents of The Promenade spoke of their horror at seeing the incident unfold in front of their homes.

Mark Windler and Chloe Namour tried to help Mr Murphy, after hearing "a lot of yelling".

Outside court on Monday, Mr Hannay said said it would be inappropriate to comment further on the case.

"It's an absolutely tragic set of circumstances," he said.

"Today, as you can see, the family is completely distressed and I'm taking instructions with respect to a bail application."

"I'm not going to discuss anything further."