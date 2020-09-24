Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A childcare centre is facing several charges after a string of alleged offences, including taking kids outside premises without parent’s written authorisation.
A childcare centre is facing several charges after a string of alleged offences, including taking kids outside premises without parent’s written authorisation.
Crime

Childcare centre allegedly exposed child to harm

by Kara Sonter
24th Sep 2020 2:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A childcare centre is facing several charges after a string of alleged offences related to excursions near Caboolture.

A Guppy's Early Learning Centre is accused of failing to ensure a risk assessment was properly carried out before an excursion on or about May 21, 2019.

The childcare company is also accused of failing to ensure a child is not taken outside the premises on an excursion without written authorisation, failing to adequately supervise children and failing to protect children from harm of a hazard likely to cause injury on November 12, 2019.

The matters were brought before Caboolture Magistrates Court by Queensland Education yesterday and adjourned until October 28.

Originally published as Childcare centre in court after allegedly exposing child to harm

childcare court guppys early learning centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID restrictions relaxed for weddings, schools, sport

        Premium Content COVID restrictions relaxed for weddings, schools, sport

        Politics Bridal parties of up to 20 people will be allowed to dance at weddings and both parents will be permitted to watch on the sidelines at school sport this weekend

        Unit in two-storey commercial building damaged in fire

        Premium Content Unit in two-storey commercial building damaged in fire

        News SMOKE was pouring from the building when firefighters arrived at the scene.

        Cyclist, 60, airlifted to hospital in serious condition

        Premium Content Cyclist, 60, airlifted to hospital in serious condition

        News The man has suffered head and facial injuries

        Two men charged with murder over Gold Coast stabbing

        Premium Content Two men charged with murder over Gold Coast stabbing

        Crime Jarod James Miller and Jye Sebastian Webb-Italia charged with murder