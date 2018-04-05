Childcare workers walk

Early Childhood Centre teachers gather at the Possums Community pre-school in Condong for a nation-wide strike for better pay conditions.

A NATIONWIDE childcare strike left hundreds of Tweed families scrambling to find other arrangements last week as workers demanded an increase in pay.

More than 150 families in the Tweed were forced to either stay at home or find other alternatives for their children last Tuesday as six of the region's 11 preschools shut down for the day.

The nationwide strike came as part of a push to raise wages by 30 per cent with some childcare workers currently earning just $21.99 per hour.

Locals preschools involved in the strike included Kingscliff, Pottsville , Possums, Gumnuts , Rosellas Preschool Murwillumbah and Wallum community preschools.

Possums Community pre-school director Karen Shackle said the strike was about "acknowledging that we're not just nice ladies”.

"The strike demonstrates and highlights the profession as a profession, one of the educators gave an example that her 16-year-old daughter was making more money in a café making milkshakes than an early childhood educator,” she said. "It's about highlighting the value of our work and that we deserve professional pay and professional acknowledgement.”

Ms Shackle said too many people viewed workers in the female-dominated industry as "glorified babysitters” despite the importance early education has on children as they grow older.

"When you look long-term at children and teenagers as they get ready to enter the workforce, it really does set them up and there's lots of research to suggest that's the case,” she said.

"It's the matter of getting qualified, professional educators in the industry who can actually afford to stay in the industry.”

Ms Shackle said the families inconvenienced by the strike were in full support of the strike as they "understand the importance of early education”.

Pottsville community preschool director Cassy Read said the strike was a "historic day for the industry.” More than 6,500 workers nationwide took part in the walk-off, organised by early childhood workers' union United Voice.