Two children were left alone in a car on Canberra’s hottest ever day.
Crime

Children found locked in 64C car

by Alex Turner-Cohen
24th Dec 2019 6:32 AM

Police have warned there will be "serious consequences" for people if they leave their children unattended in vehicles after a parent ran away from authorities for doing exactly that.

Two children were left unattended in a car on Saturday in an outdoor car park at the Mawson shops, Canberra.

It was the hottest day ever recorded in Canberra, reaching 41C by the afternoon.

Around 11.30am a resident passed by the car and noticed an infant wrapped in a blanket and an older child, believed to be about five years old, locked within.

The kids were left unattended in the vehicle for 10 - 15 minutes, with the engine off, and one window left slightly ajar.

Mawson shops in Canberra where the children were found. Picture: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy.
The owner of the vehicle fled before police arrived.

An ACT police statement estimated the outside temperature was 34C at the time the children were spotted, with temperatures inside the car as high as 64C.

Police said the car driver was "placing the children at extreme risk."

An investigation is underway. Police have urged the person to turn themselves in.

