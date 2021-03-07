Child’s lifesaving oxygen tanks stolen

A heartless thief has been captured on video taking half a dozen lifesaving oxygen cylinders from a home where a seriously ill toddler lives.

The mother of the toddler, Madison Dobels, has posted a 90 second video of the thief raiding their Kwinana home on Friday morning on social media.

Worried mother Madison Dobels with her young boy Tekoa who needs oxygen to survive. Picture: Facebook

The vehicle can been seen first driving past the house, before completing a U-turn in a cul-de-sac and parking outside the house.

It's then a man jumps from the driver's side of the vehicle and twice scampers across the yard, returning each time with multiple large oxygen tanks before making his getaway.

Ms Dobels has explained how her son Tekoa, 21 months, requires the oxygen to live and desperately wants the cylinders returned.

"Anyone know this car or man???," Ms Dobels wrote on her post.

"He came to my house and stole 6 bottles of Tekoas (sic) oxygen this morning, while we were home !!!!!

Alleged thief is seen carrying two canisters from outside Madison Dobels’s home. Picture: Facebook

"Koa needs these bottle to breathe as he can't live without it. This is in Windsor Hills area."

The post has been shared and people have vented their anger at the man for allegedly stealing the oxygen cylinders in broad daylight as they sat outside Ms Dobels's home.

"Shared, this is disgusting, I have no words and I hope they catch him," wrote Tarryn Bolani.

Ms Dobels told Nine News that this was not a normal theft and that she orders cylinders twice a week for Tekoa, who cannot last more than 15 minutes without oxygen.

"This is lifesaving medical equipment, he needs it," she told Nine News.

"An oxygen thief, literally, I don't think you can't get much closer than that."

Fortunately for Ms Dobels and Tekoa, the cylinders were empty.

"If he had taken the new supply we would have had nothing over the weekend and he wouldn't have lasted and been in hospital," she said.

She wrote on Facebook that medical supply company BOC had delivered more oxygen without the need for her to return the empty cylinders in exchange for new ones.

Anyone know this car or man??? He came to my house and stole 6 bottles of Tekoas oxygen this morning, whilst we were... Posted by Madison Dobels on Thursday, March 4, 2021

"Thankfully BOC still delivered new bottles even though we had none to return. They usually don't," she wrote.

"I'm grateful that he didn't take the full bottles that BOC usually leave as I would have had nothing at all for my boy."

WA police and Ms Dobels have been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Child's lifesaving oxygen tanks stolen