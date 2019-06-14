Menu
Login
Environment

Chile's coast hit by powerful earthquake

14th Jun 2019 12:01 PM

A powerful magnitude-6.5 earthquake has shaken Chile's Pacific coast but there have been no immediate reports of major damages or injuries.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at 7:19 pm local time at a depth of 10 kilometres and its epicentre was 79.9 kilometres west of Coquimbo, Chile.

Chilean authorities said the quake was centred under the ocean and no tsunami warning issued.

Chile is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire," which makes it one of the most seismic countries in the world.

An 8.8-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami in 2010 killed 525 people and left 26 missing.

chile earthquake

Top Stories

    Development application approved for Tweed Valley Hospital

    Development application approved for Tweed Valley Hospital

    Health The stage one application was approved this morning.

    Man hurt after 10m fall down embankment

    Man hurt after 10m fall down embankment

    News Critical care paramedic and chopper doctor winched to scene

    New Tweed cafe showcases region's produce

    New Tweed cafe showcases region's produce

    Food & Entertainment The new cafe is set on 200 acres in Tweed Heads South.

    REVEALED: How much Tweed rates will rise

    REVEALED: How much Tweed rates will rise

    Council News Tweed Mayor Katie Milne will hand downs the council next week