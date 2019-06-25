Chilli-inspired dessert is gaining popularity

CHILLI DESSERT? Liesl Addicoat, owner of The Chilli Chick, has a unique flavour combination.

CHILLI DESSERT? Liesl Addicoat, owner of The Chilli Chick, has a unique flavour combination. Richard Manando

TASTE Tweed is fast approaching, with proprietors from across the region ready to showcase the best food and drink produced on the Tweed.

The 10-day festival will have plenty of great events and give families the opportunity to try not only the very best but unique delights as well.

Liesl Addicoat has a grand passion for chilli.

Her brand, The Chilli Chick, will be showing off all of her products at Taste Tweed - all chilli inspired.

If there is one product which grabs the attention of new customers it is her chilli-infused caramel fudge.

"A lot of people are very curious about the flavour combinations and are very surprised about how well they do go together,” Ms Addicoat said.

"It is becoming very popular, I am selling more and more.”

The Tweed business woman said she felt there was a gap in the market which could be filled by her creation.

"Chocolate and chilli has been done for a long time and I like to be different,” she said.

"My business is chilli inspired so I wanted to do a dessert and didn't want to do chocolate so caramel is the next flavour people love.

"Caramel is very popular so I decided to give it a try in fudge.”

Taste Tweed will be held across the region from July 5-14, with plenty of action and entertainment.

For more information about this year's festival, visit www.tastetweed.com.au.