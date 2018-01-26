Menu
Chilli love hits the Tweed

SPICY FUN: Nathan Kerr is gearing up for the upcoming Chinderah Chilli Festival, which will be held at Cudgen Leagues Club in March.
SPICY FUN: Nathan Kerr is gearing up for the upcoming Chinderah Chilli Festival, which will be held at Cudgen Leagues Club in March. Scott Davis
Liana Turner
IT WILL be a day to warm the hearts and palates of the Tweed when the Chinderah Chilli Festival comes to town. From countless chilli products to super-hot challenges, proceeds will all go to a good cause.

Event co-ordinator Jason O'Connor said they wanted to support local SES crews because of the contribution they made during the March 2017 floods.

"(The SES) will be the major beneficiary, they'll be there as the recipient of the entries,” Mr O'Connor said.

"They were so helpful during the Tropical Cyclone Debbie flood that we wanted to just give back to the community with the event, which will be at Cudgen Leagues Club on March 3.

"What we want to do is give some hot chilli love back to the SES for their support of the community a year ago.”

The event has been inspired by the Murphy's Creek Chilli Festival, which was launched after floods hit that region in 2011. While helping community organisations, he said the festival was a fun way to engage people with the diverse world of chilli cuisine.

"You can find chilli in so many foods,” he said. "We test people's strengths.”

This is definitely the case with the Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate Challenge, where things get so heated, participants must sign a death waiver. This will be held at 2pm before the Extreme Meatball Challenge at 3pm. Mr O'Connor said there were hot prizes up for grabs. He said while most of the 60 chilli vendors and food trucks were locally based, one sauce company would travel from as far as Tasmania. The event is expected to become an annual affair for the Tweed.

Cudgen Leagues Club manager Nathan Kerr said while they had held markets at the club in the past, this would be the first event of its kind - and size -at the venue.

"It's a good thing for the club to get behind,” he said.

"We want to be playing a major role in the community and this is another way we can do that by providing a venue.”

The festival will be opened by Mayor Katie Milne.

