Join Chillingham Voices Community Choir for a night of light-hearted entertainment this Saturday.
Chillingham Voices' Sip, Sup, Sing

21st Aug 2018 2:00 PM

CHILLINGHAM Voices, one of the region's finest choirs, will host a light-hearted evening of entertainment and culinary delight this Saturday, August 25, for the choir's Sip, Sup, Sing cabaret at the Chillingham Hall.

Attendees will be welcomed at the door from 6pm with a glass of port or sherry, served home-made soup and bread followed by dessert, all the while entertained by the choir.

Entry is $15 for adults, $12 concession and a gold coin donation for children.

BYO drinks.

For bookings, call Sue on 02 6679 1139.

