Chillingham Voices sound out in Mikado

Chillingham Voices' Rowena Oldham, Jenny Curnow and Maggie Morrison get ready for their Mikado performances in November.
Chillingham Voices' Rowena Oldham, Jenny Curnow and Maggie Morrison get ready for their Mikado performances in November. Contributed
Daniel McKenzie
STRUNG together like beautiful jewels, the chilling sounds of traditional Japanese vocal tale, Mikado, is soon to come to Tweed.

Tweed vocal group the Chillingham Voices will be performing the well-known Gilbert and Sullivan opera at the Murwillumbah Civic and Cultural Centre on Saturday, November 11 at 7.30pm, and Sunday, November 12 at 2.30pm.

A story of mayhem, romance, corruption and execution in the town of Titipu in Japan, Mikado's modern interpretation by the award-winning vocal group will be underlined by the backing of pianist Neil Crellin.

Regular choirmaster Harlie Axford AOM has been assisted by experienced conductors Dean Patterson and Barbara Crellin in preparing choir members for their ambitious performances.

With Mikado characters, the Lord High Executioner and the Three Little Girls from School, and traditional Japanese costumes, fans will be transported back in history, to a time of unrest in old Japan.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for concession, and $2 for children under 12, and are available from Anderson's Treasure Story in Murwillumbah, or online at: trybooking.com/SNKV.

Tickets can also be purchased before each performance at the door.

