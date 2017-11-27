Chin Chun claims Mur'bah Cup

ABOUT 500 patrons were in attendance at Murwillumbah racecourse for the Tweed River Jockey Club's final spring meeting of 2017.

In the feature Courthouse Hotel Cup (Class 3 handicap) on November 17, a first-time visitor to the local track Chin Chun ($8.50) was able to hold on by the barest of margins to take the honours.

After jumping well, jockey Michael Cahill steered the seven-year-old gelding to a perfect trail behind the two pace setters, before peeling off the rail as they straightened to make his bid.

Once he hit the front, Chin Chun was able to hold off a determined bid by the even-money favourite, Fear Factor. Another of the late swoopers, Drum Master ($26), finished a further length and a half away in third place.

Chin Chun is trained at Beaudesert by a Murwillumbah Cup winning trainer, Darlene Duryea. He has now notched up two career wins plus 10 placings to score over $200,000 in prize money. His other win was at the famous Happy Valley racecourse in Hong Kong where he was based when starting off in racing.

Last Friday's afternoon meeting was also noteworthy for two winning doubles, one by local trainer Matt Dunn, and the other by Toowoomba-based horseman Ben Currie. In the jockey stakes, Jeff Lloyd rode an amazing four winners on the eight race card, with Michael Cahill scoring a double.

The TRJC's next meeting, a Christmas twilight affair, will take place on Friday, December 8 and will usher in the Murwillumbah Summer Series of Racing.

