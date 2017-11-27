Menu
Login
News

Chin Chun claims Mur'bah Cup

WINNERS: Trainer Darlene Duryea and son Liam take the 2014 Murwillumbah Cup last week.
WINNERS: Trainer Darlene Duryea and son Liam take the 2014 Murwillumbah Cup last week. Stephen Senise
by Stephen Senise, Racing Correspondent

ABOUT 500 patrons were in attendance at Murwillumbah racecourse for the Tweed River Jockey Club's final spring meeting of 2017.

In the feature Courthouse Hotel Cup (Class 3 handicap) on November 17, a first-time visitor to the local track Chin Chun ($8.50) was able to hold on by the barest of margins to take the honours.

After jumping well, jockey Michael Cahill steered the seven-year-old gelding to a perfect trail behind the two pace setters, before peeling off the rail as they straightened to make his bid.

Once he hit the front, Chin Chun was able to hold off a determined bid by the even-money favourite, Fear Factor. Another of the late swoopers, Drum Master ($26), finished a further length and a half away in third place.

Chin Chun is trained at Beaudesert by a Murwillumbah Cup winning trainer, Darlene Duryea. He has now notched up two career wins plus 10 placings to score over $200,000 in prize money. His other win was at the famous Happy Valley racecourse in Hong Kong where he was based when starting off in racing.

Last Friday's afternoon meeting was also noteworthy for two winning doubles, one by local trainer Matt Dunn, and the other by Toowoomba-based horseman Ben Currie. In the jockey stakes, Jeff Lloyd rode an amazing four winners on the eight race card, with Michael Cahill scoring a double.

The TRJC's next meeting, a Christmas twilight affair, will take place on Friday, December 8 and will usher in the Murwillumbah Summer Series of Racing.

For party booking information please contact secretary-manager, Leanne Moore on (02) 6672 3672.

Topics:  chin chun murwillumbah cup stephen senise tweed river jockey club

Tweed Daily News
Remembering hits of all our young years

Remembering hits of all our young years

Legendary rock band Dragon dishes out the treats

Going out in style at St Joey's

STUNNING: Emily-Rose Green, Sage Shaw, Sarah Bondin and Brandy Baker. Catch our special formals publication next Saturday, December 2, featuring all of the Tweed schools.

St Joseph's College year 12 formal

Why we so often get sick during the holidays

Why is it that so often, just as we go on holiday and relax, we come down sick with the flu?

Living Naturally with Olwen Anderson.

'It's what our community wants more than anything else'

GRATEFUL: Amanda Lindh and Wendy Constantine from the Murwillumbah Community Centre will use a $25,000 grant to reopen the Murwillumbah Pantry.

Mur'bah Pantry set to reopen thanks to donation from philanthropists

Local Partners