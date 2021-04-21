Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
China's President Xi Jinping will attend a virtual climate summit this week hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday
China's President Xi Jinping will attend a virtual climate summit this week hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday Mike Richards GLA160115FLRE
Politics

China to attend online climate summit: Foreign ministry 

21st Apr 2021 12:01 PM

China's President Xi Jinping will attend a virtual climate summit this week hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday, as political tensions between the two countries remain high. 

Xi will give an "important speech" at the meeting, the statement said, which comes days after climate envoys from the two countries met in Shanghai and pledged to cooperate on the pressing issue of climate change.

...

Originally published as China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit: foreign ministry 

china climate summit environment politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Towns that will or won’t have Anzac Day services this year

        Premium Content Towns that will or won’t have Anzac Day services this year

        News Anzac Day this year will look a little different but we’ve rounded up a list where you can still go to pay your respects.

        'Rare as hen's teeth': Top Byron Bay site up for sale

        Premium Content 'Rare as hen's teeth': Top Byron Bay site up for sale

        Property The agent has touted ‘solid returns’ from property’s ‘key tenant’

        Man accused of setting mum of three alight, killing her

        Premium Content Man accused of setting mum of three alight, killing her

        Crime The estranged partner of a mum found dead has been charged with murder

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping How you could win a share in $500k