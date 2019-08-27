Emergency weather alert company logs 'alarming' drop

In spite of recording profit increases in the final quarter of the financial year, Aeeris is at a loss.

LISTED emergency weather alert company Aeeris has logged an alarming 601 per cent drop in full-year profit.

Despite reporting a five-fold increase in cash flow in the last quarter of the financial year, the company, based in the Tweed Coast town of Chinderah, said it had swung to a $251,940 loss from a $50,254 profit in the 2018 financial year.

In a report lodged shortly before 5pm on Monday, Aeeris reported increased revenue, from $1.38 million to $1.53 million, but revealed its earnings per share ratio swung 589 per cent from profit of 0.09cps to a loss of 0.44cps.

The company maps live data from multiple sources regarding severe weather, fire, traffic and other hazards, enabling clients to communicate with staff regarding safety issues in real time. Its services also enable customers to monitor, map and track staff, contractors, assets and operations and manage security and facility access.

Kerry Plowright is the founder and CEO of Aeeris. Picture: John Gass

It receives the bulk of its income from subscription fees to its services such as the Early Warning Network system, with local councils, government bodies and insurers across Australia subscribing to emergency alerts via SMS, email, on Facebook, Twitter, the web and other platforms to warn residents of incoming natural disasters or other potential dangers.

Aeeris's auditors MNSA said, despite "previous operating losses and cash flow deficits" and a "heightened degree of judgement" over the group's future, it determined there were no material uncertainties that cast significant doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern.

The company endured a cyber attack in January, which saw fake emergency alerts sent to its customers.

Aeeris listed on the ASX on April 1, 2015 after raising $3.5 million through an initial public offering at 25¢ a share.

Aeeris shares were trading at 15c at market close yesterday, before the results were released.