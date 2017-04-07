Chinderah business closures but others vow to rebuild

Clean up efforts have been underway at Gateway Lifestyle Tweed Shores

CHINDERAH locals are resolute their village will continue as it always has but there are already signs the flood disaster has claimed important parts of it.

A note fixed to the shop window of the local newsagent, the only one in town, announces owners, Arthur and Shirley will walk away after 35 years.

The pair said there were others who had fared worse and declined to talk as they didn't want attention they believed should be given to others, but acknowledged in the note damage the floods had caused would leave them with "no other alternative than to cease trading”.

The sign posted to the window of the newsagent. Mitchell Crawley

Peter Buxton, who ran Buckos Juicy Lime, a roadside Chinderah fruit store and hobby farm, is facing a similar outcome.

He's a third-generation local who was this week trying to come to grips with losing his livelihood while preparing to visit Centrelink to find out if any assistance was available.

"I did enjoy running the business and the lifestyle it gave me,” he said. "But it's not much fun now. We built it up.

"When we started we used to specialise in our own vegies and then we moved into sunflowers, too.”

Mr Buxton said he didn't know if he'd be up to starting again, instead saying he'd wait some time before deciding his future.

INUNDATED: Ray and Toohey paddle down Chinderah Bay Drive in front of the newsagent last Friday. Scott Powick

One of the worst businesses hit at Chinderah was the low-lying Gateway Lifestyle Tweed Shores and neighbouring Chinderah Lake Caravan Park, on Chinderah Bay Dr.

Manager of the two, John Anderson, said 155 sites had been affected but refused to consider the possibility the over-50s village's days might be numbered.

"Gateway Lifestyle is prioritising the welfare of the residents and we will provide assistance and the park will go on, I don't have any doubt about that,” he said.

"Unfortunately there's been some bad rumours going around that the place might be condemned, but that's not the case.”

He said before the flood, council provided a floor level new cabins were to be built from to prevent inundation and those residences had not gone under. That level will now be maintained for all new semi-permanent vans and cabins.