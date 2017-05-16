Chinderah bust nets drugs and suspected stolen goods

A 36-YEAR-OLD Reserve Creek man has been hit with charges for drugs and being in possession of suspected stolen goods following a police search of his vehicle at Chinderah.

Officers approached a silver Ford Fiesta parked on Chinderah Bay Drive at 11.30am on Saturday. Police claim they saw drug related items beside the male and he also appeared to be affected by a drug.

The male and the vehicle were searched by police who allegedly located a small quantity of methyl amphetamine, a small quantity of cannabis and a small quantity of methylenedioxy- methamphetamine (ecstasy).

Also allegedly found were goods believed to have been stolen from a Surfers Paradise property.

The man was charged with three counts of possessing a prohibited drug, receiving property stolen outside the state and goods in custody suspected of being stolen or otherwise unlawfully obtained.

He will appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on May 22.