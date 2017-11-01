Chinderah child centre shows the importance of play

PLAY TIME: Emily, William, Miss Michelle, Sage and Cody having some fun at Offspring Early Learning Centre, Chinderah.

THE community is invited to take an inside look at the fun on offer at Offspring Early Learning Centre in Chinderah this weekend.

The locally owned child care centre is hosting an expo on Saturday, November 4, to showcase the different programs on offer.

"(The expo will) give the community a little idea of what happens in the service,” Centre Director Julie Ann Baillie said.

Jagger, Rose, Mr Anthony and William play in the sand box at Offspring Early Learning centre. Scott Powick

"We're running information sessions about our music program and all sorts of things.”

Ms Baillie said the childcare centre had also teamed up with Kingscliff High School to improve its "boring” fence with an art installation, which will be unveiled by Tweed MP Geoff Provest on the day.

"We've funded the students at Kingscliff High to do an art design on panels that will go on our fence for the community,” Ms Baillie said.

"(The painted panels) are all relevant to our community. The unveiling of our new playground will also be on that day too.”

Fast facts