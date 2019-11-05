Chinderah man escapes jail after choking partner

A Chinderah man who choked his partner and threatened to drown her has fronted Tweed Heads Local Court.

A CHINDERAH man has barely escaped jail time after choking his partner and threatening to drown her.

Just before 1am on February 23, police were called about a woman on a yacht moored in Tweed Heads who was threatening self-harm.

A police statement revealed Ryan Anthony O’Shea, 30, met police on the wharf and told them he had “slapped her a couple of times” and he tried to drag her off the boat.

O’Shea told the officers, “If you don’t take her, I’m going to drown her”.

The arresting officer asked what other injuries the victim had and were told by O’Shea she would have bruises around her wrists and ankles from where he tried to drag the woman off the boat.

O’Shea, in Tweed Heads Local Court, had earlier pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentionally choke a person without consent.

He did however, plead guilty to stalk or intimidate to intend fear.

Defence lawyer Amanda Fawaz said her client “accepted he could have used less force while restraining his partner”.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told O’Shea the seriousness of his offences had reached the threshold where a prison sentence would be acceptable.

“All offences, even dealt with in isolation, could be dealt with prison time,” Mr Dunlevy said.

O’Shea was convicted for all three charges and sentenced to an 18 month Intensive Correction Order.

He was ordered to complete 300 hours of community service and banned from drinking alcohol for six months.