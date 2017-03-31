Chinderah on standby for 'major' flood when flood hits tide

Jayden Martens from Chinderah Road has to use a Stand Up Paddle board to escape the rising flood waters.

UPDATE 1.15pm: POLICE have now shut off all access to Chinderah as flood waters continue to rise.

Jayden Martens from Chinderah Road has to use a Stand Up Paddle board to escape the rising flood waters.

EARLIER 9.38am: CHINDERAH residents have been cut off from their properties as rising water continues to flood the area.

Banora Point resident Cynthia van Riel said her daughter was trapped in her Chinderah home. "Everyone told her the house where she is never floods that far in," she said."She's just on the other side of the highway at the BP station and the water usually comes up from the river but this time it's come across the highway as well as the river. "It's come up to Chinderah from both sides so she's coped it from both sides. The water has inundated the place like it normally doesn't." Ms van Riel said she's never seen the area flood as bad as today. "We came here in 1982 and we've seen some pretty bad floods,." she said. "We've had friends who lived in Fingal and we've had to take some supplies out to them but I've never seen it quite this bad.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the Tweed River will peak at 2.30m at Chinderah (Barneys Point AHD) with major flooding by early Friday afternoon, when the arrival of the upstream flood peak will coincide with the incoming high tide.

Chinderah flood: Chinderah residents try to assess the damage to their homes but flood waters are too high to gain access.

Communities that may be impacted (in addition to surrounding areas) include:

o Banora Point

o Tweed Heads

o Bilambil

o Fingal Head

o Kingscliff

o Chinderah

o Tumbulgum

o Murwillumbah

o Condong

o Upper reaches of Uki

All evacuation centres in the Tweed, including at Kingscliff TAFE, Banora Point High School and Murwillumbah's Sacred Heart Church will remain open today.

Ron Makin, who has lived at Chinderah Village Tourist Caravan Park for 30 years, and said he had never seen a flood like this.one.

"I'm in Chinderah right on the lake," he said.

"This is the worst I have ever seen it and I have been here 30-odd years. I was here for the last big flood in 2011 and we got about 500mm back then."

Mr Makin was evacuated to the Kingscliff TAFE evacuation centre at 5pm last night after evacuation orders were issued by the SES.

"The SES rung me on my phone," Mr Makin said.

"It was windy and rainy but it was good. They put about 90% of us in motels, it never stopped all night. The wind kept waking me all night. I was lying on a mattress on the floor."

Residents ahve been cut off from their homes in Chinderah as water continues to rise.

"I am going to try to stay at the TAFE again otherwise I just get in the car to one of the clubs and sit in the car park," he said.

As people continued to access the area, police and emgergency services are instructing them not to drive through flood waters.

Chindreah resident Margaret Hegarty said she tried to see how far she could get on foot today but decided to turn back for her safety.

"We only got halfway down there by foot," she said.

"We have been here when it has flooded before but it was only six inches below the van but this time it is going to go in the van."

Ms Hegarty said she and her husband left their van at about 8pm last night and stayed with her mother in Tugun.

"There was no water coming through, the park then but it was coming up tothe level of the raod," she said.

"The police and emergency services came down and said it was mandatory so we left. We were hoping to get back to have a look today but I don't think that is going to happen."

In emergency phone SES on 132 500.