28°
News

Chinderah on standby for 'major' flood when flood hits tide

Aisling Brennan
| 31st Mar 2017 9:38 AM
Jayden Martens from Chinderah Road has to use a Stand Up Paddle board to escape the rising flood waters.
Jayden Martens from Chinderah Road has to use a Stand Up Paddle board to escape the rising flood waters.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE 1.15pm: POLICE have now shut off all access to Chinderah as flood waters continue to rise.

Banora Point resident Cynthia van Riel said her daughter was trapped in her Chinderah home.   "Everyone told her the house where she is never floods that far in," she said.  
Jayden Martens from Chinderah Road has to use a Stand Up Paddle board to escape the rising flood waters.
Jayden Martens from Chinderah Road has to use a Stand Up Paddle board to escape the rising flood waters.
"She's just on the other side of the highway at the BP station and the water usually comes up from the river but this time it's come across the highway as well as the river.   "It's come up to Chinderah from both sides so she's coped it from both sides. The water has inundated the place like it normally doesn't."   Ms van Riel said she's never seen the area flood as bad as today.   "We came here in 1982 and we've seen some pretty bad floods,." she said.   "We've had friends who lived in Fingal and we've had to take some supplies out to them but I've never seen it quite this bad.    EARLIER 9.38am: CHINDERAH residents have been cut off from their properties as rising water continues to flood the area.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the Tweed River will peak at 2.30m at Chinderah (Barneys Point AHD) with major flooding by early Friday afternoon, when the arrival of the upstream flood peak will coincide with the incoming high tide.

Communities that may be impacted (in addition to surrounding areas) include:

o Banora Point

o Tweed Heads

o Bilambil

o Fingal Head

o Kingscliff

o Chinderah

o Tumbulgum

o Murwillumbah

o Condong

o Upper reaches of Uki

All evacuation centres in the Tweed, including at Kingscliff TAFE, Banora Point High School and Murwillumbah's Sacred Heart Church will remain open today.

Ron Makin, who has lived at Chinderah Village Tourist Caravan Park for 30 years, and said he had never seen a flood like this.one.

"I'm in Chinderah right on the lake," he said.

"This is the worst I have ever seen it and I have been here 30-odd years. I was here for the last big flood in 2011 and we got about 500mm back then."

Mr Makin was evacuated to the Kingscliff TAFE evacuation centre at 5pm last night after evacuation orders were issued by the SES.

"The SES rung me on my phone," Mr Makin said.

"It was windy and rainy but it was good. They put about 90% of us in motels, it never stopped all night. The wind kept waking me all night. I was lying on a mattress on the floor."

Residents ahve been cut off from their homes in Chinderah as water continues to rise.
Residents ahve been cut off from their homes in Chinderah as water continues to rise.

"I am going to try to stay at the TAFE again otherwise I just get in the car to one of the clubs and sit in the car park," he said.

As people continued to access the area, police and emgergency services are instructing them not to drive through flood waters.

Chindreah resident Margaret Hegarty said she tried to see how far she could get on foot today but decided to turn back for her safety.

"We only got halfway down there by foot," she said.

"We have been here when it has flooded before but it was only six inches below the van but this time it is going to go in the van."

Ms Hegarty said she and her husband left their van at about 8pm last night and stayed with her mother in Tugun.

"There was no water coming through, the park then but it was coming up tothe level of the raod," she said.

"The police and emergency services came down and said it was mandatory so we left. We were hoping to get back to have a look today but I don't think that is going to happen."

In emergency phone SES on 132 500.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  chinderah cyclone debbie evacuation orders tweed flood

ROLLING COVERAGE DAY 2: Chinderah under major watch

ROLLING COVERAGE DAY 2: Chinderah under major watch

Floodwater has hit a peak at Murwillumbah higher than the level reached in the 1954 event, according to the latest update issued at noon.

AMAZING PHOTOS: Man rescued as waters rage around him

Emergency Service rescue a man from the centre of town after heavy flooding in town.

Rescue personal rush to save man trapped in the CBD

THE BIG WET: Lismore tops 300mm in one day

Lismore CBD is seen flooded after the Wilson River breached its banks early Friday, March 31, 2017.

In just 24 hours, Lismore copped twice its average March rainfall

Flood and evacuation all part of the 'adventure of life'

Graham Rowe, 68, described the experience as part of the "adventure of life”.

ABOUT 170 people take refuge from floods at Kingscliff.

Local Partners

Local tradesmen save man from submerged car

AMONG all the stories of destruction and devastation as the region is ravaged by floods, it’s nice to hear a local story of heroism.

Flood and evacuation all part of the 'adventure of life'

Graham Rowe, 68, described the experience as part of the "adventure of life”.

CROWDS of about 170 peopletake refuge from floods at a Kingscliff.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Brand new music evolves with Country superstar

Adam Brand's 33 date national tour is underway.

Australia's Country favourite hits the road

Gig Guide: Big weekend of music ahead

John Paul Young plays Twin Towns on Saturday night.

What's happening on the Tweed?

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Rare Find - Central Tweed Home With Character And A Peaceful Outlook

5 Adelaide Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a delightful home in an excellent location directly opposite the Recreation Oval. With polished hardwood floors, high...

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 4:00 - 5:00pm NSW DST AUCTION SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 5:00PM NSW DST Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in...

Stunning Urban Town Homes

1 & 1A/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Duplex 3 2 2 $595,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Town Home 1 - $629,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, pool) Town Home 1a - $595,000 (3...

Living on a Grand Scale

Tweed Heads 2485

Apartment 2 2 1 $468,000 ...

This is the latest Tweed Heads development of the Heran Building Group. We have envisioned a 3-tower highrise with impeccable style, irreplaceable views and...

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan living and fantastic outdoor entertaining area with gorgeous...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 $1,375,000 ...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $590,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

Beachside Coolangatta home with panoramic Ocean and Coastal views in a blue ribbon location

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

• Much loved home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in original condition • Set on a 1262 sqm elevated block with options to renovate or re-develop...

Enjoy the tranquil sunset vistas overlooking the Tweed River

2 Lakeview Parade, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $490,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST - Three bedrooms plus a study or four bedrooms, main with walk in robe - Open plan living...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1,800,000

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

Being beachside at Pottsville

House of the Week - 130 Overall Drive, Pottsville NSW.

Check out this week's feature property.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

House prices up as Tweed lures buyers

The Tweed lifestyle is attracting plenty of buyers to the region.

Casuarina keeps top spot in strong market.

Beach bliss in Rainbow Bay

22/265 Boundary St, Rainbow Bay

Have a look at the house of the week.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!