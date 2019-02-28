Menu
CHILLI TIME: Last year's Chinderah Chilli Festival was a success with young families - and Stormtroopers.
Community

Chinderah ready for second chilli festival

Michael Doyle
by
28th Feb 2019 5:00 PM

CHILLI lovers from across the region will descend on the Cudgen Leagues Club for a day of flavour and fun.

The second Chinderah Chilli Festival will be held on Saturday and will have plenty on offer for patrons.

Chilli companies from across the country and from as far at the UK will be displaying their products and offering Tweed locals the chance to try everything from hot sauces to chutneys.

Event co-ordinator Jason O'Connor said the event was not just for lovers of chilli, but focuses on being a family event.

"You can expect the finest chilli sauce companies from all over Australia, sampling everything from mild to wild hot sauces,” he said.

"Patrons (last year) loved the passion these chilli companies bring to these events.

"There is a company coming from the UK because they heard about how fun this event is.

"We try to make it easy and fun and engage for everyone all day.”

The gates to the festival will open at 11am, running to 4pm.

chilli festival chinderah chinderah chilli festival
Tweed Daily News

